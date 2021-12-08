Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.