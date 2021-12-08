Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.90. 31,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,849. The company has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

