Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $498.00 at MKM Partners

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $385.00 to $498.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.84.

COST opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.67. The company has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

