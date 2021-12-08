Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Coupa Software stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.94. 5,736,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $161.56 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.76.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.64.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

