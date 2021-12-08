Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.17. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.64.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.