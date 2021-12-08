Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Coursera news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,739 shares of company stock worth $8,681,743 over the last ninety days.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

