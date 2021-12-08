Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 110.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

