Covalent Trading 27% Lower Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $36.46 million and $3.61 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00058227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.98 or 0.08738617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,841.69 or 1.00149370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

