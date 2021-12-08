Cowa LLC Acquires 28,030 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 603,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 325,042 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 405,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,653,000.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,251. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

