Cowa LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 3.6% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $684,672,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 13,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,508. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40.

