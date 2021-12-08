Cowa LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cowa LLC owned approximately 2.65% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ULST stock remained flat at $$40.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 810,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,247. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.