Cowa LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,489 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.0% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 969,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,195,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 145,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

