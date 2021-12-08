Cowa LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cowa LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. 175,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $65.47.

