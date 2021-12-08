Cowa LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cowa LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.5% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 10,549,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

