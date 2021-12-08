Cowa LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned about 1.09% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 100,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

