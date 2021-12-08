Cowa LLC Reduces Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Cowa LLC decreased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.9% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,525,000 after acquiring an additional 294,688 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 197,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 503.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter.

IDV traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 596,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

