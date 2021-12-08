Cowa LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cowa LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $357.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,847. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $297.42 and a 12-month high of $365.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.59 and a 200-day moving average of $348.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

