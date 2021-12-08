Cowa LLC Sells 24,914 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cowa LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.9% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

