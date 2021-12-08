Cowa LLC Sells 5,412 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. 333,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,473. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22.

