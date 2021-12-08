Cowa LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cowa LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,335,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,954,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after buying an additional 96,541 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5,950.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

T traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.