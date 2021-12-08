Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Cowen worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cowen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COWN opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $990.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

