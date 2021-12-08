CPChain Market Capitalization Achieves $3.02 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $432,611.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00289550 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000193 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

