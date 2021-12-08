CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.12. CRA International posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRA International stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $1,837,330 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

