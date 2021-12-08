Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Down 2.9%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.11. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $102.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crawford United Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.