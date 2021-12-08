CRDT (CRDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $594,824.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One CRDT coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a total market cap of $32,155.35 and $594,824.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CRDT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.