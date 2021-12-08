Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Credit Acceptance worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $2,952,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 35,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $657.06 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $320.19 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.80. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,175 shares of company stock worth $31,393,839. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CACC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

