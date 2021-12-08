CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Up 34.8% Over Last 7 Days

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $13,336.05 and approximately $15,585.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

