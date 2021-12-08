Credit Suisse Group Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $40.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

CNM stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

