Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €13.80 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €13.80 ($15.51) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price target on UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €14.65 ($16.46) price target on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.56 ($16.36).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.