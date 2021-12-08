Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €2.50 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.50 ($2.81) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.53) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($2.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.77 ($3.11).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

