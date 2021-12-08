Credit Suisse Group Trims Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Target Price to 2,800.00

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VTXPF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,663.67.

VTXPF stock remained flat at $$31.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Victrex has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

