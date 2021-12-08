Creditcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.54 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $4.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00004470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,056.28 or 0.99746483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00049260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00033467 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00859117 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

