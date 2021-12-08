Credits (CS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $137,984.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $137,984.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

