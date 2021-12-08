Credits (CS) Trading Down 22% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Credits has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $137,984.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

