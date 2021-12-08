Credits Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $181,354.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

