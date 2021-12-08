Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 557,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.69.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TNB Financial acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
