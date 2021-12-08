Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 557,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TNB Financial acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

