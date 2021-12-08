Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 5.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 3,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 727,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,823,885 shares of company stock worth $48,919,772 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $45,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

