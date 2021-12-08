Critical Survey: Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Vivid Seats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 141.69 -$34.21 million ($0.94) -7.13 Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.81% -26.96% -18.33% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 2 4 0 2.67

Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats BIT Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

