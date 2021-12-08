Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,420.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £104.20 ($138.18) and last traded at £104.20 ($138.18), with a volume of 11793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £100.60 ($133.40).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,289.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,394.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.31.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total value of £201,980 ($267,842.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5 shares of company stock worth $44,535.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

