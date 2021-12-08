Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

