Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.94

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.94 and last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 3616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

