Croda International’s (CRDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at £104.85 ($139.04) on Wednesday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a twelve month high of £104.95 ($139.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,289.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,394.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($267,842.46). Insiders have acquired 5 shares of company stock valued at $44,535 in the last three months.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.