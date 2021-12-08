CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Up 3.8%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €11.88 ($13.35) and last traded at €11.88 ($13.35). Approximately 42,528 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.44 ($12.85).

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.12.

CropEnergies Company Profile (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

