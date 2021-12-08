Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,704 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

