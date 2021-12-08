Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,960 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

