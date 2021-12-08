Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $231.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.35. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.