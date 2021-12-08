Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

