Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

NYSE CRL opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.78 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

