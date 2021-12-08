Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $419.15 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.