Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

